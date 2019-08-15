Modi expresses concern over 'population explosion', advocates measures to deal with it

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed concern over "population explosion" in the country saying it causes new challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue. In his Independence Day speech, Modi said the issue of ever-rising population is a matter of concern and said that a small section of society, which keeps their families small, deserves respect. What they are doing is an act of patriotism, he said. This is the first time Modi has raised the issue, even though a section of the BJP has been vocal about the matter. If population is educated and healthy, the country too will be educated and healthy, he said. PTI KR SKC MPB KR SMNSMN