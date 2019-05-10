Modi flummoxed as BJP heading for defeat: Rahul Gandhi

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday claimed that Narendra Modi is "flummoxed as the BJP is heading for defeat" and dared the prime minister for a debate on corruption, saying after that he will "not be able to face the public."He also accused the prime minister of "failing" to keep his 2014 pre-poll promises, including providing jobs to 2 crore youth, remunerative prices for farmers' produce and Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of every citizen. "Modi is flummoxed as he can gauge that BJP is heading for a defeat in the polls. He is tense and is speaking improperly," Gandhi said at a poll rally, his first in Chandigarh after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.As a dust storm hit the area where Gandhi was holding the rally in favour of party nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal, the Congress president told the gathering, "This is the dress rehearsal for May 23 (the day poll results will be declared) as another storm will come that day wiping out the BJP."Bansal has been pitted against sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher in the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 19."He (Modi) says a lot of things about me, my father and my family in general. But I don't mind. In fact, I would say Narendra Modiji, the more you hate me, the more I will love you, because I belong to Mother India and it's only love that is in my heart," he said.He said Modi had told people ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls that he would fight corruption and dared him for a debate on the issue as he launched a counter offensive on the prime minister who has been raking up alleged graft during the previous Congress regime."I am prepared for a debate. Call me anywhere... let me speak for 15 minutes. I guarantee that after the debate, Modi will not be able to face the public," Gandhi said.As his speech got disrupted for a few minutes to a technical snag in the mike, the Congress president said, "You (Modi) may speak for two or three hours, but let me speak for 15 minutes on corruption, Rafale jet deal...you will not be able to show your face to the people after that."Claiming that Modi is "afraid" of having a debate with him on corruption, defence matters, GST, the country's economy and demonetisation, he alleged the country's GDP fell by two per cent within one year of note ban."Lots of youth became unemployed after demonetisation... 87,000 youths lost their jobs," Gandhi said .Hard selling the Congress' proposed 'Nyay' scheme which aims to provide Rs 72,000 to the poor annually, the party president claimed that it will "jump start the derailed economy" of the country, bring back the purchasing power among the poor leading to functioning of defunct factories and subsequently job creation."The most hit section of society during Modi's rule is the youth. Chinese government provides 50,000 jobs every 24 hours while in India 27,000 youths lose their jobs every day," he claimed.Alleging that the BJP government's Make in India and Start Up India programmes have "miserably failed", Gandhi said, "The unemployment rate is maximum in the last 45 years."He said that the Congress has proposed that youths can start any business without taking any permission from the government till the first three years and his party will provide 22 lakh government jobs in its first year after coming to power. PTI VSD CHS SUN NSDNSD