Modi gives tricolour to Arunima Sinha as he embarks on a mission to conquer Mt Viscon in Antarctica

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday handed the national flag to Arunima Sinha, the first woman amputee to climb the Mount Everest, as she embarked on an expedition to Mount Viscon in Antarctica. Sinha, a former Indian national volleyball player, had her left leg amputated below the knee after being thrown from a train while resisting a robbery bid. "It was a delight to interact with @sinha_arunima. Handed over the tricolour and wished her the very best as she embarks on an expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica. India is proud of Arunima's accomplishments and her fortitude inspires us all," Modi tweeted. PTI PR AAR