Modi government will come to power again in 2019 LS polls: Irani

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani Sunday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will make "lotus bloom" and the party-led government will come to power again in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Addressing the Delhi BJP's 'Mahila Hunkar Rally' here, Irani asked party's women workers to reach out to people at booth-level with the message of the Modi government's holistic development and women power seeking their support in the general election."We all resolve that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will make lotus bloom with the message of holistic development and women power and the BJP-led NDA government, which is dedicated towards development, is again formed (in 2019)," the Union textiles minister said.The 'Hunkar Rally' was organised by the women cell of the Delhi BJP at Ramlila Ground on the sixth anniversary of the 'Nirbhaya' gang rape case. It was attended by several leaders, including state party chief Manoj Tiwari.Speaking at the event, Tiwari hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government for its alleged "failure" to provide protection to women."The AAP government has failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises. It has failed to deploy marshals in buses to ensure safety of women passengers."The government has also failed to install CCTV cameras across the city," Tiwari said.Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi listed the Modi government's schemes for women, saying that the BJP dispensation has given respect to women by their inclusion in its various scheme.The 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped on December 16, 2012 in a moving bus in Delhi, and later died in a hospital.The incident triggered outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless. PTI BUN KJ