Modi govt attacked very soul of India, teaching new definition of patriotism: Sonia Gandhi

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Saturday alleged that the very soul of India was being mauled under a well-crafted conspiracy.Claiming that the people of the country were being "taught a new definition of patriotism", she urged a gathering at the launch of Jan Sarokar Agenda, 2019, at Talkatora Stadium here, to get together and fight back the BJP."The way the very soul of India is being mauled under a well-thought-out conspiracy is a cause of deep concern for all of us. The institutions that took India to great heights are being deliberately destroyed, and the laboriously built people's welfare architecture and all inclusive structure are also being damaged by the Modi government," she said."Those who reject diversity are being termed patriots. Discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and ideology is being held just. We are being expected to tolerate the whims of some sections in matters of choices of food, appearance, language and expression," Sonia Gandhi said.The former Congress president also alleged that the Narendra Modi government was not prepared to respect dissent."The government looks the other way when people are attacked because of the faith they practise, and the law doesn't take its course. While the government is robbing the people of opportunities for growth, it is hell bent on making policies to help a handful of their preferred industrialists," she said."Today, we are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots," she said, adding, "We need a government that is accountable to all sections and is serious towards its promises and unbiased. We have to restore secularism and pluralism again."On the Congress' poll promises, Sonia Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementation."I have no doubts about the promises we have made. After our government is formed, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation," she said.Several political leaders such as CPI's D Raja, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and social activists, including Aruna Roy, were present at the Jan Sarokar Agenda, 2019, launch event."We have to restore the generous spirit and the constitutional inclusion of our country. We have to reestablish basic freedom and guarantee rights... We have to ensure security and dignity of every person," Sonia Gandhi said.Listing the achievements of the UPA government under the leadership of then prime minister Manmohan Singh, she said the Congress-led dispensation took civil society on board to set up the National Advisory Council, which, Sonia Gandhi said, was not easy task."We will make India such a country where promises are respected... We have done that earlier and we will show our work," she said. PTI BUN/SKC NSDNSD