Modi govt can give befitting reply to Pak-backed terrorism:Adityanath

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said terrorism had grown in the country due to the "policy of appeasement" adopted by the past Congress governments and stressed that India can remain safe and secure only under the leadership of Narendra Modi.Addressing a BJP meeting in this western Odisha town, the firebrand leader said the NDA government is determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism with active support of all."Bold steps taken by the Centre after Pulwama terror attack prove that Mod-led BJP Government can give befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and thwart their evil designs," Adityanath said. Lashing out at previous governments, Adityanath said earlier forces were asked to wait till terrorists fired, but after the BJP came to power security forces were clearly told not to wait as terrorists do not wait for anyone.The UP chief minister emphasised that the country can remain safe and secure only under the leadership of Modi and said security forces have made it amply clear that any one flaunting gun in Jammu and Kashmir would invite only death.Due to retaliatory steps, Pak-based terrorists are now desperate and afraid, he asserted.He appealed to the people to ensure that Modi is made prime minister for an another term in order to keep the country secure. PTI AAM SKN SNS DVDV