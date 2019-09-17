Modi govt can't evade responsibility for economic slowdown, says Priyanka

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy, saying it cannot evade responsibility as people are watching.Her remarks came over a media report that automobile firm Mahindra's plants will be closed for 17 days.In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress general secretary said that the BJP government cannot evade responsibility for the economic slowdown by diverting attention from it as "people are watching"."One more company has suffered due to economic slowdown and people have lost their jobs," she said.Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' remarks terming the low GDP growth of 5 per cent a "surprise"."Will the current RBI governor like his predecessors be punished for speaking the truth. The situation is bad, but the government is a master in headline management. However, the truth eventually comes out," Surjewala said in a tweet. PTI ASK ASK NSDNSD