Modi govt gave independence to institutions: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP Wednesday rejected former prime minister Manmohan Singh's charge that the Modi government was weakening democracy, saying its dispensation draws views from all stake-holders and has given bodies like the RBI independence to express their opinions.Hitting back at Singh, the BJP said his government in its 10-year rule had always put pressure on institutions like the CBI, while the dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "respects" institutions and does not interfere in their functioning.At a press conference in Indore, Singh had said that the credibility of institutions has been systematically denigrated under the current government which, he claimed, is making a "careful, well-thought-out calibrated effort" to weaken democracy."Nobody is harming or weakening any institution. It is our government that is giving them independence to express their views and in economic policy, Singh should know that there are always difference of opinions and there are multiple options in research allocation," BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said. In an apparent reference to the recent row involving the RBI and the Finance Ministry over policy issues, he said any institution that says only its opinion will prevail is not asking for autonomy but supremacy. The accountability of an elected government is higher as it it has to look after all the stake holders and factors of economy, he said, adding that the government has given them leverage of giving their opinion and does not dictate to them.Targeting the Congress, he alleged the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had "created a situation" that the then RBI governor had to resign."Our government discusses, respects and resolves (differences)," Agarwal said.The impasse in the CBI was due to a clash between its two top officers and the government without taking any sides opted for an investigation by the CVC, he added. PTI KR GVS