Modi govt is anti-farmer, serving interests of corporates: CPI's D Raja

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is serving the interest of big business houses and is "anti-farmer", CPI leader D Raja said on Saturday.Speaking at an event titled 'People's Agenda 2019' held here, Raja also dubbed the BJP-led government as "anti-people" and "anti-women"."Modi government is serving the interests of finance capital, of big business houses and of big corporate houses. Modi government is not with the people. It is anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-women," he said.In his address at the same event, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the country will move ahead by taking together its people, not by dividing them."In last five years, we have been dealing with a 'beharupiya' (impersonator) prime minister, who just speaks lies every day. Only when he is sleeping he remains silent. When he is awake, all he does is give speeches," he alleged.