Modi govt keen to further strengthen India-Singapore relations: Shah

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Narendra Modi-led government is always keen to further strengthen the India-Singapore relations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday told his Singapore counterpart K Shanmugam SC during a meeting here.Shanmugam is currently on an official visit to India."Had a very fruitful meeting with Mr @kshanmugam, Home Minister of Singapore and discussed several issues of mutual interest," Shah tweeted."India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi always looks forward to further strengthening India-Singapore friendship," he said. PTI ACB DPBDPB