Modi govt removed termites from system: Rajyavardhan Singh

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government has ensured that soldiers, women and youths of the country get due respect.While addressing a programme organised by the BJP here, Rathore said the government worked to "remove some termites from the system".Highlighting the Centre's policies for soldier welfare, he said the government fulfilled the long pending demand of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and soldiers are getting due respect and honour."India is known today as a country which hit its enemies across borders," he said.At the event, the minister also launched a campaign under which various programmes will be held in honour of soldiers in different parts of the state. PTI SDA DPBDPB

