Modi govt reneged on its 2014 poll promises, Cong won't: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of reneging on its 2014 poll promises and sought to assure people that the Congress would keep all its words, if voted to power. Just like the state government fulfilled all its promises, made to the people of Rajasthan, the Congress would also keep its words, given to the people of the country, if voted to power at the Centre, claimed Gehlot. Gehlot made the promise while addressing several poll campaign rallies here in the state including those in Pratapgarh, Banswara and Udaipur districts.The chief minister claimed there is an environment of fear today in the country and all sections of the society including farmers, traders and youths are dismayed by the BJP rule.He said if voted to power, the Congress will cast aside this environment of fear and disappointment and herald an era of all round growth and happiness in the country through its pro-people measures and schemes. The rally was also addressed, among others, by state Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and party general secretary and party's state in-charge Avinash Pandey. Pilot said speeches and propaganda alone cannot lead to the development of the country.He accused the Modi government of polarising people sentiments and provoking them in name cows, gods and religions.Pilot said while Congress president Rahul Gandhi is talking about providing employment to youths and eliminating poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been assiduously avoiding these "real issues". Addressing the gathering, Pandey said the Congress is a party committed to the welfare of the people. It would further work to provide relief to the people if voted to power at the Centre, he added.He said the people of the state were disappointed with the previous government and they voted for the Congress as it became the voice of people's struggle.