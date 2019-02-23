Modi govt succeeds in isolating Pak post Pulwama terror attack: Shahnawaz

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Feb 23 (PTI) BJP national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday asserted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has succeeded in isolating Pakistan globally in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Addressing a press conference here, Hussain also sought to dismiss allegations of the Congress that Modi continued shooting for a film till even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in."Videos of Rahul Gandhi taking to the dance floor at a function in Gujarat after the Pulwama terror attack have also gone viral. People are watching everything. Those casting aspersions on the prime minister will have to pay the price in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Hussain said.The former Union minister claimed, "Under Modi's leadership, India has succeeded in getting Pakistan isolated globally for abetting terror. Soon, it will experience total financial blockade".It is unfortunate that even in such a scenario, the Congress is playing politics with baseless allegations against the prime minister, Hussain said."The NDA is working towards the goal of achieving a 400 plus tally in the Lok Sabha polls. In Bihar, we are confident of winning all the 40 seats thanks to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister NitishKumar," he said.Hussain claimed there is a strong wave in favour of the BJP in West Bengal and Odisha - states where the party does not have a strong presence. PTI CORR NAC NN DPB