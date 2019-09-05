scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Modi govt's silence on economic slowdown very dangerous: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was "very dangerous". "Excuses and rhetoric" will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she said. "Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government's silence. Both are very dangerous... excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'economy in crisis'. PTI ASK MINMIN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos