Modi has shown '56-inch chest', says Hry minister Vij on air strike in Pak

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) The air strikes carried out by India on terror camps in Pakistan echoed in the Haryana Assembly Tuesday, with Health Minister Anil Vij telling the opposition members that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his "56-inch chest". In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. Firebrand BJP leader Vij told the House that Modi has shown to the whole world that terrorism cannot be tolerated and those who sponsor it will also be taught a lesson. "What Modi says, he does. He has shown that terrorism cannot be tolerated... Pakistan has been taught a lesson, we have hit them inside their home. This is called 56-inch chest. This is called a lion's chest," Vij said. Vij intervened when Congress MLA Raghubir Singh Kadian was participating in a debate on the Budget, which was presented in the state assembly by Finance Minister Abhimanyu on Monday. Kadian had claimed that constitutional and autonomous bodies have come under "attack" during the Narendra Modi-led dispensation. As other Congress members also supported Kadian, Vij hit back, asking the opposition members, "which attack are you talking about? Don't raise baseless things here". Vij said, "Today, attack has been carried out across the border". The Ambala Cantt MLA then told Congress members they too should praise India's step taken in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead. "It is time for entire nation to feel proud that India has hit back," said Vij.