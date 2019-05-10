' Modi hits out at Cong over Pitroda's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

(Eds: with additional quotes of PM, other details) Rohtak (Har), May 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kept up his attack on the Congress, this time using the party leader Sam Pitroda's remarks over 1984 anti-Sikh riots to target the opposition, saying this shows character and mentality of the party. Addressing a poll rally on the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase, Modi said his government has led the country on path of progress and cautioned people to beware of Congress and its allies. How Congress ran this country for 70 years, how their mind works, how they are filled with arrogance, they themselves yesterday summed this up in three words Congress, which ruled for maximum period, has been so much insensitive and that is reflected by the three words spoken yesterday. These words have not been spoken just like that, these words are the character, mentality and intentions of the Congress. And which were these words, these were 'hua to hua', said Modi referring to Pitroda's remarks made on Thursday on anti-Sikh riots of 84. Hua to hua, Modi repeated a number of times during the course of his speech. We can very well understand arrogance of Congress and those who run it in these three wordshua to Hua, said Modi. Yesterday, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress speaking in a loud voice on 1984 said '84 ka danga hua to hua'. Do you know who this leader is, he is very close to the Gandhi family, he keeps meeting them on daily basis and is their biggest confidant. This leader was very good friend of (late) Rajiv Gandhi and he is Guru of Congress 'naamdar' (dynast) president, he said.For them, they have no value for life, for them a human being is not a human being, said Modi in scathing attack on Congress. Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had said: "84 mein hua to hua."Pitroda posted multiple photos from his May-8 visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and called the visit a "divine life time experience and learning on the history of this great religion". Notably, Haryana, where polling for ten seats will be held on Sunday, has sizeable presence of Sikhs. From Rohtak, a stronghold of the Hooda family, BJP has fielded a former MP Arvind Sharma to take on Congress's sitting MP Deepender Singh Hooda. Modi also raked up alleged irregularities in land deals during previous B S Hooda led regime to target the Hoodas and the Congress. Hooda senior is contesting from Sonipat.Targeting the Congress on Sikh riots issue, Modi said that thousands of Sikhs were killed including over 2800 in Delhi alone..... but Congress is saying 'hua to hua'. Some top Congress leaders faced charges of hatching a conspiracy and for being part of the riots, but Congress is saying 'hua to hua'. With this arrogance, Congress has ruled the country. This is just one part of the deeds of the Congress' dynasts and because of these deeds 21stcentury India restricted them to 44 seats and this time the country is not ready to help them win even these many seats, Modi, who has kept Congress and the Gandhi family at the centre of his attacks during elections, said. He claimed that to promote one family, capable persons are insulted in Congress and not allowed to rise.Modi also claimed that peasant leader Sir Chotu Ram had conceived Bhakra Nangal Dam project, but was never given any credit for it.Now, limits have been crossed as some people for votes and cheap political gains are insulting such a great personality (Sir Chotu Ram) and people will teach them a lesson, the Prime Minister said. Attacking the Gandhi family, he said this is such a family where corruption is the culture.And Haryana has witnessed this. Rohtak and Gohana's 'rewris are famous, but previous Congress government here used to sell jobs like 'rewris'. Manohar Lal government stopped this corrupt practice by working in a transparent manner, he said, attacking the previous Hooda government. Like in the Fatehabad rally, Modi raked up alleged irregularities in land deals under previous Congress government in Haryana and targeted Hooda andUPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra without naming them.Both had been booked by Gurgaon police in September 2018 in connection with alleged irregularities in land deal.Relatives of Congress' dynasts and a former chief minister are on bail, but with your blessings in coming five years, those who indulged in loot will be send behind bars, said Modi.Modi raised the issue of national security and while warning Pakistan, he said, If we are attacked, we will reply with all might. If you fire a bullet, this Chowkidar will reply with a bomb. And if you aid and abet terrorists, we will kill them in your territory.On Samjhauta blast case issue, in which a court in Panchkula recently acquitted four accused including Swami Aseemanand, Modi said Congress leaders had raised the bogey of Hindu terror.Pakistani terrorists were made to escape and innocent people were put behind bars. Congress leaders raised bogey of Hindu terror, he said. PTI SUN CHS VSD TVS