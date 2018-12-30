Modi honouring India's real heroes: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah took an apparent dig at the Congress on Sunday after three islands in Andaman and Nicobar were renamed, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honouring India's real heroes, "pushed out of our collective conscience by those who ruled India for long years"."It fills me with pride to see PM Narendra Modi honour India's real heros, who were pushed out of our collective conscience, by those who ruled India for long years. I thank the PM for renaming 3 islands in Andaman & Nicobar as Netaji Subhash Dweep, Swaraj Dweep and Shahid Dweep," Shah said in a tweet.Earlier in the day,Modi announced the renaming of three islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago as a tribute to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.TheRoss Islandwas renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, theNeil Islandas Shaheed Dweep and theHavelock Islandas Swaraj Dweep, Modi said during a speech amidst a thunderous applause from the audience in Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.The prime minister announced this on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of tricolour hoisting by Bose in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.The three islands are major tourist spots. PTI KR RC