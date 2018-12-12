Modi ignored election hype during vote count, went about routine work: Officials

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The assembly elections to five states were seen as a litmus test for Narendra Modi's popularity, and as the counting of votes began Tuesday morning there was an air of suspense over the outcome -- will it be a setback for BJP? Will the party continue its winning streak in the Hindi belt and prove some of the exit polls wrong?But in the midst of all the tension, the prime minister paid no attention to the hype around the elections and attended to his routine work and scheduled engagements, preparing his speech that he had to deliver on Wednesday at a health conference, and attending the first day of Parliament's winter session."For the prime minister, Tuesday was a busy working day like any other day," said an aide of the prime minister. Modi reached Parliament at 10.30 AM, and in his customary interaction with media called for healthy debate and discussion on all subjects of concern to the people. He attended the Lok Sabha, which was adjourned for the day after obituary references to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former Union minister Ananth Kumar. "In the afternoon, the prime minister reviewed development work in Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, he attended to other important official meetings," said another official.Modi will be launching development projects in Rae Bareli and Prayagraj on the December 16.By the evening, it was clear that BJP suffered defeat in all the three Hindi heartland states.However, the official said, Modi, late in the evening, gave finishing touches to his speech he was to deliver on Wednesday morning at the Partners' Forum for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.The day after the shock defeats in three key states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Modi began his day early on Wednesday, attending the health forum at 9 AM at Vigyan Bhavan and then drove straight to Parliament from the event. "After the customary meeting with senior party members on Parliament matters, Modi reviewed the progress of development works in Kalyan and Pune in Maharashtra," said the official. He will be visiting these areas on December 18 and launch the projects. "He also finalised the plan for a video call with booth level workers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 14 and 15," added the official. PTI COR ZMN