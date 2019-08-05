Modi is India's another Shivaji Maharaj fighting against terrorism and corruption: Vijay Goel

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) BJP MP Vijay Goel on Monday said scrapping of Article 370 was a "very bold decision" and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "India's another Shivaji Maharaj" who is fighting a continued battle against terrorism and corruption. The former Union minister said the decision to repeal the constitutional provision giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a "real tribute" to Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The Union government on Monday abolished Article 370 and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Prime Minister Modi is India's another Shivaji Maharaj. Just as Shivaji fought against the forces of evil, Modi too is fighting a continued battle against terrorism and corruption," Goel said. Shivaji was a seventeenth century Maratha warrior king. Scrapping Article 370 is a "very bold decision" on the lines of implementation of GST, demonetisation, surgical strikes and passing a bill on triple talaq, he said. He hoped that abrogation of Article 370 will pay the way for development of tourism and inflow of investments in Jammu and Kashmir, which would generate employment opportunities for the youth of the state. Goel also targeted Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on the issue, saying he must walk the talk if he stands with the Constitution of India and take action against his party MP B K Hariprasad who allegedly "pushed" him while he tried to prevent PDP MPs from tearing a copy of the Constitution. Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on Article 370, one of the PDP members tore his clothes and then along with another PDP member tore copies of the Constitution, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to order that they be physically removed. PTI VIT VIT SMNSMN