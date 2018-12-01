Modi is 'master of data manipulation': Gandhi on revision of GDP figures

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a "master of data manipulation" after the NDA government revised GDP figures of previous years. "Modi-Master of Data Manipulation," Gandhi said in a tweet Saturday. He also tagged a picture of Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying, "Modi govt slashes growth rate of UPA era!".The government on Wednesday lowered the country's economic growth rate during the previous Congress-led UPA regime, shaving off over 1 percentage point from the only year when India posted double-digit GDP growth post liberalisation and from each of the three years with 9-plus per cent expansion.This invited sharp reaction from the Congress which termed it as a "bad joke". PTI PR SKC PR ANBANB