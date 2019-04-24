Modi is 'Pradhan Prachar Mantri': Priyanka Gandhi

Banda (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Pradhan Prachar Mantri" and accused the BJP of "wasting drinking water" in Banda, a town in Uttar Pradesh's arid Budelkhand region.The Congress's attack on Modi and the BJP came a day ahead of his visit here.Priyanka Gandhi claimed that water from tankers were being used to clean roads to "welcome our Pradhan Prachar Mantri (chief publicity minister)"This is happening "when the entire Bundelkhand, the men and women living there, school going children, crops, birds and animals are facing the terror of drought," she said.In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Is he a 'chowkidar' (watchman) or a 'shahnshah' (emperor) coming from Delhi."The prime minister is schedule to address an election rally here on Thursday. PTI NAV SMI ANBANB