Modi ji burning files is not going to save you: Rahul on Shastri Bhawan fire

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a fire broke out at Shastri Bhawan that houses offices of several ministries, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said burning files will not save the PM as his day of judgement is near.A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan here this afternoon and was brought under control later. Shastri Bhawan houses the ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Human Resources Development. "Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," Gandhi tweeted.The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, fire officials said.