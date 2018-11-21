Modi lauds BJP workers for party's performance in Uttarakhand local body polls

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders lauded the party workers in Uttarakhand for their efforts over the party's performance in local body polls. "Uttarakhand once again supports BJP. I thank the people of the state for their continuous blessings, which have led to impressive wins for our Party in local body polls. I congratulate the local unit for their hardwork and efforts, which made the wins possible. @BJP4UK," the prime minister tweeted.Congratulating party workers, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and state president Ajay Bhatt, BJP President Amit Shah, in a tweet, said he was thankful to the people for trusting the party in the state's journey towards development. The BJP won five of the seven mayoral seats and 34 of the 84 chairperson and president posts in the Uttarakhand civic polls, while Independents sprang a surprise by grabbing 23 posts.The Congress won 25 of the chairperson and president posts in the state's civic bodies and the BSP won one post. PTI PR PR SMNSMN