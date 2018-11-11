Modi leading India in right direction: Rathore

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Claiming that Narendra Modi was leading the country in the right direction, BJP leaders led by Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Sunday urged people to re-elect Modi as prime minister in 2019.Addressing volunteers of the "Modi for PM" initiative, Rathore urged them to take success stories of government initiatives to the grassroots level.He reminded them about the alleged scams that were reported about before 2014, and said the then prime minister projected a "weak picture" as authority seemed to be concentrated in "a handful of people".He said Modi raised the issue of blackmoney and ensured that the benefits of government schemes and policies reached the last man in queue."India has got the direction (disha) under the visionary leader Modi and the condition (dasha) of India is already on its way to improvement," he said.The minister spoke on initiatives taken by the government, including opening of 30 crore bank accounts, Mudra loans and ensuring electricity in every village.Referring to several initiatives being run by the government, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi urged the volunteers to take the message to every household in the country.BJP's national vice president Shyam Jaju said Modi government runs on the idea of "vikasvaad" (development).More than 400 volunteers from across the country attend the event.According to Rohit Gangwal, national convener of the voluntary organisation, the idea behind the convention was to get all volunteers under one roof to strengthen the base for "Mission 2019".'Modi for PM' is an independent organisation formed in 2010.Devang Dave, national IT and social media in-charge of BJP youth wing, said more than 2014, India needs Modi as prime minister in 2019."Narendra Modi has successfully ousted the Congress. Now in the next term, he will wipe out institutionalised corruption," he said. PTI PLB SKC SKC ABHABH