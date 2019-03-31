Modi led most most corrupt govt since Independence, ruined country in last 5 yrs: Kejriwal

Visakhapatnam, Mar 31 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the "most corrupt" government since Independence, and along with BJP chief Amit Shah "ruined" the country in the last five years.Addressing a rally here along with TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he claimed that Modi-Shah duo "divided India on religious lines" in five years, what Pakistan could not do in 70.The rally was also attended by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee."We have come here to appeal to you to vote for Chandrababu Naidu again. He has laid the foundations of a modern Andhra Pradesh. If he gets five years more, he will expedite the process," Kejriwal said.The Delhi chief minister alleged that an emergency-like situation is prevailing in the country."The Modi government unleashed central agencies on our institutions and our people. They (Modi and Shah) have ruined the country in five years. Pitted one caste against another and one community versus another. PM Modi led the most corrupt government in the last 70 years," he claimed.Referring to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's recent remark that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought in the name of the country and there will be no elections after that, Kejriwal said, "Hitler changed the constitution of Germany and ruled till his death. Modi, Shah would do the same. Sakshi Maharaj said there will be no election after 2019.""I appeal to you with folded hand, please remove Modi (from power)," he told the gathering.Terming demonetisation "the biggest scam" since Independence, Kejriwal alleged, "Modi never listens to anyone, only takes advice from Shah. He announced note ban and ruined the economy."He said, "Delhi is not a state even after 70 years sicne Independence. While voting, don't forget that Modi betrayed you (people of Andhra Pradesh) on special status for the state."Simultaneous polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha seats and to elect the new 175-member Assembly. PTI GVS NSDNSD