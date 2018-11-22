Modi likely to address 10 public meetings in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address at least 10 public meetings from November 25 to December 4 in poll-bound Rajasthan, a BJP leader said Thursday. The prime minister is likely to hold rallies in Alwar, Bhilwara, Beneshwar Dham on November 25, he said. Modi is also expected to hold a public meeting in Kota on November 26. The prime minister may go to Nagaur and Bharatpur on November 28 and Jodhpur on December 3, the BJP leader said, adding that three public meetings are also likely to organised in Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jaipur on December 4. PTI AG SNESNE