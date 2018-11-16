Modi likely to address about 25 rallies in poll-bound states

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address about 25 rallies in five poll-bound states with the largest ones, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, set to host most of them, BJP sources said Friday.They added that the number of his public meetings remains tentative and will be finalised in the coming days.The campaign by the prime minister, who is his party's biggest draw, has in the past resulted in a late swing of votes in the favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, party sources asserted, citing the Gujarat and Karnataka polls as examples.The single-phase polls are due in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on November 28, and in Rajasthan and Telangana on December 7.In Chhattisgarh, first phase of polls were held on 18 seats on November 12 while the second phase is scheduled for November 20 for remainder 78 constituencies.The BJP's stakes are highest in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where it is in power and locked in a direct contest with the Congress. PTI KR KR ANBANBANB