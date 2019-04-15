Modi lowering political discourse in country, using ED and CBI to target political rivals: Mayawati

Aligarh, Apr 15 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lowering the political discourse in the country and using enforcement agencies to target his political rivals.She also attacked Modi on his claim that the country's borders are more secure than ever, saying the "condition of India's borders was there for all to see." "The prime minister is taking the help of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to target his political opponents," Mayawati said at a rally here."This is a dangerous precedence and yet another example of the low level of political discourse presently being adopted by the prime minister," she said and alleged that Modi's speeches mark a new low in the political discourse in the country.The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief alleged that the condition of minorities and other marginalised sections of society had deteriorated in the last five years of the Modi government. The condition of these sections has never been worse, Mayawati claimed.Criticising the Congress and the BJP, she said they have always promoted the interests of the elite at the cost of Muslims and Dalits.The condition of Muslims deteriorated during the regimes of the Congress and the BJP, and the Sachar Committee's report is an indictment on how these parties have let down the community, she said.Speaking at the rally at the Maheshwari Inter College grounds here, RLD leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh, whose party is in an alliance with the SP and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh, said the condition of different institutions in the country has rapidly declined in the past five years.He alleged that BJP had no faith in the existing democratic set up of the country.PTI COR SAB ANBANB