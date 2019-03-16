Modi makes tall promises, but does nothing: Gehlot

Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made false promises and had "zero achievements" to highlight. Addressing public meetings in Jamwa Ramgarh and Bhandrej, Gehlot alleged that Modi had failed to fulfil the promises he had made in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and took wrong decisions. The senior Congress leader claimed that demonetisation and the hastily-implemented goods and services tax were among the decisions that did not benefit the people. The chief minister said the farmers and traders were disappointed with the Modi government. "He (Modi) makes tall promises, but does nothing. He has been exposed in front of the public." Gehlot also hit out at former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, alleging that she had created a divide among the people of different castes. PTI SDAHMB