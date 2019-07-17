Modi meets BJP MPs in 47-56 age group over breakfast

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP MPs in the 47 to 56 age group over breakfast at his official residence on Wednesday, sources said. The prime minister will meet his party MPs aged above 56 Thursday, they said. Wednesday's meeting was the sixth in a series of interactions Modi has been holding with his party's parliamentarians. The lawmakers have been divided into seven groups and Modi has already met party parliamentarians belonging to OBC, SC and ST categories, young MPs and those who were ministers once, the sources said. The meetings have been planned so that BJP MPs from both the Houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the prime minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially those related to Parliament, a BJP leader said. These meetings are sought of introductory meetings, party insiders said. In his meeting with young MPs recently, Modi had said they should involve themselves in doing social work because people appreciate that more than hard-core politics. Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are the only Union ministers who are part of these meetings. The party's working president JP Nadda also attends. During the 16th Lok Sabha, Modi met all party MPs in every session of Parliament, but that time they were divided in terms of their states. In those meetings, Modi had spoken to them about the government's agenda. PTI JTR SMN