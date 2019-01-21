Modi misleading country on Mehul Choksi: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "misleading" the country on bringing back absconding diamond trader Mehul Choksi accused in a bank fraud case, saying he is now unlikely to return after he surrendered his Indian passport. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, "It now appears that Mehul Bhai is not going to be friend (of Modi) anymore because he has decided not to ever return to India, his Indian passport stands surrendered...Utter hypocrisy and again misleading the people of this country." Singhvi said that in 2017-18, bank frauds in this country have increased by 72 per cent and there is yet no answer or clarification from the government. "The total debt of India has risen 50 per cent from Rs 54 lakh crore to Rs 82 lakh crores. This is the hard figures based reality versus Modi jis 'jumlebaji' (gimmicks)," he said. Choksi has surrendered his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana, official sources said Monday. Choksi, one of the alleged masterminds of the USD 2 billion scam in state-run Punjab National Bank and an uncle of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, took citizenship of Antigua last year.Indian citizens are expected to surrender their passports when they acquire a foreign nationality. The Congress leader also criticised the government over the recent appointments in the Central Information Commission. The search committee for selection of Chief Information Commissioner did not short-list two senior Information Commissioners who had applied for the position and brought in four others who did not show interest in the post, documents made public by the government show. "The Modi government's whole approach towards governance is governance by subterfuge, governance by cheating the people of India, the governance by being over clever, too clever by half," he said. Attacking the government, he said, the government is appointing "wrong" people by using its "brute majority" on key positions, including that of the CBI Director. He said names of persons desirous of applying in writing have been excluded by government departments, "obviously at the instructions of the I, Me Myself Mr Modi" and include names of those who have not even applied. "This is the true chaal, charitra, chehra, the true pehchaan of Mr. Modi and his Government," he alleged. PTI SKC SMN