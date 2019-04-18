Modi 'misleading' youths on work done by Cong govts: Gehlot

Bikaner (Raj), Apr 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said India is positioned to be a 'superpower' due to the work done by successive Congress governments and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading youths on the issue. He said the prime minister is "misleading" the new generation who are not aware of the contribution of the Congress governments. "India is positioned to be a superpower and this could be possible because of the Congress. Modi should tell people what his government has done in five years instead of misleading people. He is doing politics in the name of Army," Gehlot said at a public rally here. "... Modi is targeting youths through social media. He is misleading them and the social media is being misused," he said.On Modi's statement that he was being targeted over his Other Backward Classes (OBC) status, the chief minister said such remarks were uncalled for and that the PM says such things to win elections.Gehlot said Modi won elections in Gujarat by telling lies and raising emotive issues."I am also a chief minister, but I am the chief minister of all '36 kaums'. The BJP polarises people," he said.The senior Congress leader also hit out at the Modi government for failing to fulfil its promises in key sectors. "He (Modi) had promised jobs to two crore people, control on inflation and bring back black money, but no such promises were fulfilled in five years," he said.The chief minister also addressed rallies in Churu and Alwar. He was accompanied by PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and party candidates of the respective constituencies. PTI SDA SRY