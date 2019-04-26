Modi only PM since 1996 who has been unable to conduct assembly elections in J-K on time: Omar

/R Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday hit out at Narendra Modi, saying he is the only Prime Minister since 1996 who has been "unable" to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on time. "Modi ji cements his status as the ONLY Prime Minister since 1996 unable to conduct elections on time in J&K. Remember this the next time you fete him as the strongest PM in living memory!" he tweeted. The former chief minister was reacting after the election authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Friday withdrew an order within hours after they had asked the district election officers to submit information about district level nodal officers for 2019 assembly elections in the state within two days. The order had given rise to speculations that assembly polls in the state, which is currently under President's Rule, might be held soon after the Lok Sabha elections. Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's Rule, as provided by the Constitution of the state, on June 19, 2018, after the BJP withdrew from its coalition with the PDP. As mandated by the Constitution, the state was brought under President's Rule on December 19, 2018, which will have to be extended for a period of six months on May 19, 2019, or till an elected government is put in place, whichever is earlier. PTI MIJ AQS