Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi, Rani Lakshmibai on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi and icon of first war of independence Rani Lakshmibai on their birth anniversaries."Tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," he tweeted.Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.In another tweet, Modi said Rani Lakshmibai is a source of inspiration for every Indian. "Her fortitude in the face of adversity and steadfast opposition to colonialism will never be forgotten. It is due to greats like her that India won freedom," Modi tweeted.Rani Lakshmibai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe, according to various internet sites.