Modi playing politics over anti-satellite missile capability: Mayawati

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over India's anti-satellite missile capability. "Congratulations to Indian defence scientists for the successful experiment of shooting down a satellite in the space. But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable," she said in her tweet in Hindi. Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. "The honourable election commission should definitely take cognizance of this," Mayawati said in her tweet. PTI SAB SMI SNESNE

