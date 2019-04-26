Modi politicising soldiers because he did nothing in 5 years: Hardik

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Congress leader Hardik Patel alleged on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing politics in the name of soldiers because he did "nothing" in the past five years. "In the last five years, Modi ji did nothing except continuously touring the country and abroad as 'prachar mantri' (publicity minister)," Patel told reporters. "Had he (Modi) done something, he would have gone to the people with a list of the works to show instead of seeking votes in the name of soldiers." "He is using martyrs for political gains," the Patidar leader from Gujarat added. Patel was in Uttar Pradesh to address a rally in support of Congress' Maharajganj Lok Sabha candidate, Supriya Shrinate. The journalist-turned-politician, who is the daughter of late Congress MP Harsh Vardhan Singh, filed her nomination on Friday. Patel hit out at Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for alleged anti-farmer policies of the ruling BJP at the Centre and the state. The Congress leader claimed that every section of the society, including farmers, youth and women, were distressed and dubbed the much-hyped "Gujarat Model" a "lie". PTI CORR ABNHMB