Modi, Putin exchange New Year's greetings, discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday exchanged New Year's greetings and discussed bilateral cooperation in key areas including defence and counter-terrorism.The two leaders also agreed that India-Russia cooperation plays an important role in the global multilateral order."Both countries, therefore, will continue their close consultations in the United Nations, the BRICS, the SCO and other multilateral organizations," a statement from the prime minister's office said.The prime minister also wished the president and Russian citizens on the occasion of Christmas, which is being celebrated in Russia Monday.The two leaders appreciated the major milestones achieved in the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the past year.Recalling successful wide-ranging discussions in Sochi in May and during President Putin's visit to New Delhi in October for the annual summit, the leaders agreed to maintain the momentum in the bilateral relations. President Putin reiterated the invitation to the annual Eastern Economic Forum in September 2019, the statement said."Bilateral cooperation in the key areas including defence and counter-terrorism was also discussed," it said. PTI NAB SOMSOM