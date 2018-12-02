Modi, Rahul to campaign in Raj

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan in the next couple of days. The prime minister will address public meeting at Jodhpur on December 3 and in Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jaipur on December 4, a BJP spokesperson said. The Congress president will tour the state on December 4,during which he will address public meetings at Malakhera of Alwar district, Surajgarh of Jhunjhunu district and Salumber of Udaipur district, a Congress spokesperson said. Polls to the 200-seat assembly is due in the state on December 7 and counting will be done on December 11. PTI AG INDIND