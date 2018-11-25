Modi, Rajnath, Adityanth, Rahul to address public meetings in poll-bound Rajasthan Monday

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Campaigning for the December 7 Assembly election in Rajasthan is set to hit top gear on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing pubic rallies in various parts of the state.While Modi will be addressing rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota, Rajnath Singh will be covering Rajakheda, Basedi (both in Dholpur) and Virat Nagar (in Jaipur) Assembly constituencies.Gandhi will begin the tour of the state by paying obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, followed by a visit to Pushkar Sarovar. After that he will leave for Pokhran in Jaisalmer where he will address a public meeting.Adityanath will also address a public meeting in Pokhran. Besides this, he will speak at public rallies in Makrana (Nagaur), Fatehpur (Sikar), Ratangarh (Churu) and Dungargarh (Bikaner). PTI SDA NSDNSD