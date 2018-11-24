Modi, Rajnath, Yogi to address series of rallies in Raj

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a slew of public meetings in poll-bound Rajasthan over the next two days, a party leader said Saturday.On Sunday, Modi will address a rally in Alwar followed by three more in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota on Monday, the leader said.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too will be campaigning aggressively in the state where voting will take place on December 7.Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Dholpur and Jaipur districts on Monday and Jhunjhunu, Bikaner and Jaisalmer on Tuesday.Similarly, Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in Nagaur, Sikar, Churu, Bikaner and Jaisalmer districts on Monday and Alwar and Jaipur on Tuesday. PTI SDA RHL