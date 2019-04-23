Modi seeks blessings of his mother before casting vote

Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence near here before going to cast his vote at a polling booth in Ranip locality in Gujarat.Hiraba Modi, a nonagenarian, lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village located close to the state capital Gandhinagar.The prime minister spent around 20 minutes with his mother, who gave him a shawl, sweets and a coconut as a goodwill gesture and her blessings for his victory in theongoing Lok Sabha polls.The PM stayed at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar overnight and in the morning went in a limited SPG security cover with only one vehicle to seek his mother's blessings.After meeting his mother, he also briefly interacted with the society residents and allowed children to take selfies with him, before leaving for a school at Ranip to casthis vote. Talking about their interaction, the excited residents of the locality said the prime minister urged them to vote. Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is being held in a single phase on Tuesday. PTI KA PD GK MRJMRJ