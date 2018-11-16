Modi, Shah to address poll rallies in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will be touring Rajasthan to address poll rallies in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and veteran film actress and MP Hema Malini will also visit the state for poll campaigning, according to a statement issued by the BJP here. Other leaders whose names have figured in a list released by the party are Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and V K Singh, among others. The BJP has released two lists so far of 162 candidates for the polls to be held on December 7 for 200 assembly constituencies. In 2013, the saffron party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 assembly seats in the state, giving the Congress its worst ever drubbing. PTI SDA SNESNE