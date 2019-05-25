Modi, Shah to be felicitated by Gujarat BJP on Sunday

Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will be felicitated by the Gujarat unit of the party here Sunday following the massive victory in the Lok Sabha election.During his first visit to his home state after the poll results, Modi will seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence here.State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad Sunday evening and will visit the party office in Khanpur area where they will be felicitated."Our own Narendrabhai, who belongs to the entire country and the world, will visit his home state tomorrow along with our national president, who successfully managed the world's largest political party in a way that it made inroads in states where it was not present and won the election massively," Vaghani said."Both Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad airport at 5pm, and will be received by party leaders, supporters and heads of various religious and social organisations. Modi will garland Sardar Patel's statue near the airport. From there, they will start for Khanpur office. They will be felicitated by the state unit of the BJP and later they will address a gathering of supporters at J P Chowk near the office," he added.Modi will leave for Delhi the next morning, after which he is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi."Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted Saturday morning.He had met his mother on April 23 before casting his vote.The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance. PTI KA KRK ABHABHABH