Modi shares pictures of celebrating Diwali with soldiers with Netanyahu

New Delhi, Nov7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday shared glimpses of his Uttarakhand visit to celebrate Diwali with soldiers with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.Netanyahu had conveyed Diwali greetings to Modi Tuesday. In reply, the prime minister had said he would celebrate the day with soldiers and share pictures of the same Wednesday evening."Dear PM @netanyahu, as promised yesterday, here are some glimpses of how I celebrated Diwali."I went to the magnificent state of Uttarakhand, where I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India," the Modi said in a tweet.Responding to Netanyahu's Diwali greetings, Modi had said Tuesday, "Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."PTI NAB RC