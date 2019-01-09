Modi slams SP, BSP for joining hands before LS polls

Agra (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday attacked opposition SP and BSP, saying political rivals who hated to see each other earlier were forming alliances just to oppose the BJP.The prime minister was addressing a public meeting here after launching various projects worth Rs 2,980 crore."Rivals are coming together just to oppose us. Political rivals, who did not even like to look at each other, are now coming together just to oppose us," he said.The prime minister mocked the SP-BSP bid to stitch an anti-BJP alliance, while reminding the audience of the infamous 1995 state guest house incident in Lucknow in which BSP chief Mayawati was targeted by Samajwadi Party workers.Modi's attack came amid the reports of the two parties agreeing to form an alliance in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP unitedly.Without naming these non-BJP parties, the prime minister said they are coming together because they fear the country's watchman."They fear the chowkidar, which is why they want to throw me out of power," Modi said, citing alleged scams in sand and gravel mining in Uttar Pradesh during separate regimes of these two parties in the state earlier.He also spoke about defence deals over which the opposition parties are slamming the NDA government. PTI SAB SMI RAXRAX