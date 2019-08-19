Modi talks to Trump on phone; Says extreme rhetoric against India by some regional leaders not good for peace

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump during which he made an indirect reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's extreme rhetoric against India, and said such incitement to anti-India violence was not conducive to peace.According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi had a 30-minute-long telephonic conversation with Trump during which they discussed bilateral and regional issues. The conversation was marked by the "warmth and cordiality" which characterises the relations between the two leaders, it said.In the context of the regional situation, Modi stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace, the release said.Modi also highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception. "The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to cooperate with anyone who followed this path, in fighting poverty, illiteracy and disease," it added. PTI MPB PYKPYK