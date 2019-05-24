Modi thanks Trump for his wishes

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes on the NDA returning to power, saying the victory represents the aspirations of a nation of 1.3 billion people. "I too am looking forward to working closely with you for closer bilateral ties, which also augur well for global peace and prosperity," Modi tweeted.In his tweet, Trump had congratulated Modi and his BJP on their "BIG" election victory."Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump said. Modi also thanked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NC leader Omar Abdullah, DMK's MK Stalin and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for their wishes. PTI NAB ZMN