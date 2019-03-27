Modi to address a dozen rallies in Rajasthan ahead of polls

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at least a dozen public meetings in Rajasthan ahead of the national polls, and BJP's state unit has been asked to identify the regions where these rallies can be held.The party's central leadership has asked for information about the regions where the prime minister did not hold public meetings during last year's state elections. The meetings will be held in those areas, a party leader said.He said the state BJP has provided the required information and prime minister is likely to address at least 12 public meetings."We will be giving special focus on the areas where sitting MPs are contesting elections," he added.The BJP had won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and considering the defeat in the state elections, the party is preparing a "cautious plan" to make a comeback, he said. After the air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, the prime minister held a public meeting in Churu of Shekhawati region.Before that he addressed a rally in Tonk.As yet, the BJP has announced candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state.Four Union ministers -- Arjunram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Jaipur Rural), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) and PP Chaudhary (Pali) -- have been renominated from their seats.BJP leaders said the prime minister's rallies in constituencies of these Union ministers are almost final.During the state elections, Modi addressed 13 public meetings in areas including Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Kota and Bharatpur.Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held in two phases on April 29 and May 6. PTI AG SOMSOM