Modi to address BJP women workers in Gujarat on Dec 22

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on December 22 to address BJP women's wing workers in the state, a party office-bearer said Wednesday. The ruling BJP has organised a two-day national convention of its Mahila Morcha at Trimandir near Gandhinagar from December 21. "On the second and last day of the convention, Modi would provide guidance to the women workers," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said. "The BJP leadership has decided to hold national conventions of the party's various wings in different states. As part of that, this national convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha will be held at Trimandir near Gandhinagar," he said, adding that the event would be held after 4 pm. On December 20, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a three-day annual conference of state Director Generals of Police (DGPs), to be held at the convention facilities at the Statue of Unity near Kevadia village in his home state's Narmada district. PTI PJT PD NP CK