Modi to address global IT event on Feb 19

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the World Congress on Information Technology 2018 (WCIT), beginning here from February 19.

Telangana Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan has confirmed that Modi will be delivering the inaugural address through a video link, being organised by the software industry lobby Nasscom along with state government.

This is for the first time that the WICT is being held in the country.

The WCITs official page on the Nasscom website also indicates that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Sophia the humanoid are expected to speak at the three-day event.

Other key speakers include Navdeep Bains, Canadian minister, Hans-Paul Brkner, BCG chairman, and chief national coach of the badminton team Pullela Gopichand, Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen, actress Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru of Isha Foundation, as per the information available on the website.